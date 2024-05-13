Moro Hub Presents Smart Salem Medical Center with a Green Certificate for Environmental Commitment

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 12 May 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented a Green Certificate to Smart Salem Medical Center L.L.C, a leading healthcare provider committed to innovation and sustainability, for its exemplary efforts in reducing carbon emissions. The Green Certificate was presented by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub to Amanda Gravitis, CEO of Smart Salem Medical Centre L.L.C for their commitment to sustainability through the utilization of Moro Green Cloud for their IT workloads.

Moro Green Cloud, an eco-friendly cloud solution offered by Moro Hub, is powered by renewable energy sources, ensuring minimal environmental impact. The Green Certificate Underscores Smart Salem Medical Center's dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainability, acknowledging its significant contribution to reducing carbon emissions.

Smart Salem provides comprehensive healthcare screening services utilising advanced automation, robotics and smart technologies to deliver a fully digital and premium customer experience, pioneering healthcare behavioral change in the region.

"We congratulate Smart Salem Medical Center on receiving the Green Certificate, which signifies their commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation. Moro Hub is committed to support organizations like Smart Salem in their journey towards a greener future, and we remain dedicated to providing innovative solutions that drive sustainability and digital transformation,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Moro Hub's Green Cloud services provide environmentally friendly cloud solutions, enabling organizations to reduce their carbon footprint while benefiting from advanced digital technologies. Through its partnership with Moro Hub, Smart Salem Medical Center has not only achieved operational efficiency but has also demonstrated its dedication to corporate social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

"We are honored to receive the Green Certificate from Moro Hub, which reflects our ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability in the healthcare sector. At Smart Salem, we recognize the importance of reducing our carbon footprint and implementing eco-friendly practices in our daily operations. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to not only provide exceptional healthcare care but also to lead by example towards a greener future,” said Amanda Gravitis, CEO of Smart Salem Medical Center.

The Green Certificate awarded to Smart Salem Medical Center by Moro Hub serves as a testament to the organization's proactive efforts in reducing carbon emissions and fostering environmental sustainability. Smart Salem continues to set an example in the healthcare industry by integrating eco-friendly practices into its operations and championing environmental stewardship.





