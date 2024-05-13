Caspian Agro And Interfood Azerbaijan Exhibitions To Be Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On May 15–17, the 17th Azerbaijan International AgricultureExhibition 'Caspian Agro' and the 29th Azerbaijan InternationalFood Industry Exhibition 'InterFood Azerbaijan' will be held at theBaku Expo Centre, Azernews reports.

In addition to Azerbaijan, companies from Germany, the UnitedStates, Belarus, Belgium, the Czech Republic, China, South Korea,Estonia, Afghanistan, Spain, Finland, France, Georgia, India, theIslamic Republic of Iran, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy,Indonesia, Latvia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Pakistan,Poland, Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, Serbia, Slovakia,Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, Japan, andGreece are participating in the exhibitions.

Germany, the Republic of Belarus, Georgia, the Czech Republic,Afghanistan, Italy, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Korea, Poland,Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan will present their nationalgroups with agricultural and food industry products. Turkmenistanand Venezuela are participating in the exhibition for the firsttime this year. Over 30% of the participants representingAzerbaijan are local companies presenting their products under the'Made in Azerbaijan' brand.

The main sections of the three-day 'Caspian Agro' exhibitionwill include agricultural machinery, agricultural facilities andequipment, irrigation systems, packaging, innovative technologiesin agriculture, animal husbandry and poultry farming, beekeeping,feed, veterinary medicine, horticulture, fertilisers, and fruit andvegetable cultivation.