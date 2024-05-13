Premier League: 'It'd Be Difficult To Stop Their Under-14S', West Ham Boss Moyes' Cheeky Take On Man City Match-Up

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) As holders Manchester City gear up to take on Tottenham Hotspur before turning their attention to West Ham, who they are set to play on Sunday in the final game of the season. West Ham manager David Moyes gave a cheeky take on his team's chances against City.

Although Arsenal are currently sitting on the top of the Premier League, City have a game in hand which means if both sides are to win their respective remaining games, it will be the Pep Guardiola's side that will lift the trophy by two points.

"It'd be difficult to stop their Under-14's from winning the title I think. I've said to the players that we will go out and be professional and we'll do the best we can," said David Moyes to Sky Sports.

The game against Manchester City will be David Moyes' last game in charge of the Hammers after the club and the manager decided to part ways this summer. This will not be what Arsenal fans would've liked to hear given their only other hope is fellow north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, who will host City on May 14 (May 15 as per IST).

A lot of Tottenham's performance in the game will rely on the result of Liverpool vs Aston Villa as a latter's loss could result in Tottenham making a late charge for the final UEFA Champions League spot.

If Villa are to win their game, that would confirm Spurs' elimination from the top four race. It is highly unlikely that Tottenham would want Arsenal to win the league over Manchester City with the two sides having been sworn rivals since Arsenal's move to North London.

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 0-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, a stadium where they have heavily struggled in the past. It was the brilliant run by Kai Haverts who squared the ball to Leandro Trossard, who in turn put the ball in the back of the net in the 20th minute to score the only goal of the game to keep the Gunners in the title race.