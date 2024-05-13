China presents long-term bond sale to tackle economic struggles

(MENAFN) In an effort to bolster its economy, the Chinese Finance Ministry announced plans to initiate the sale of long-term bonds, marking a significant financial undertaking by Beijing. According to an announcement made on Monday, the Chinese government is set to commence the issuance of 30-year bonds starting from Friday, as part of a broader strategy to raise funds exceeding USD138 billion. Additional sales of 20- and 50-year bonds are slated to follow on May 24 and June 14, respectively, as outlined in a statement published on the ministry's official website.



While specific details regarding the quantity of bonds to be issued were not disclosed by the Ministry of Finance, the decision to pursue this course of action reflects the prevailing economic challenges faced by China. Notably, the country is grappling with a series of crises, including fluctuations in the real estate sector and a concerning rate of youth unemployment. Against this backdrop, Beijing has set an ambitious economic growth target of approximately five percent for the current year. However, Chinese officials have acknowledged the formidable task of achieving this goal amidst the prevailing economic uncertainties.



The sale of long-term bonds represents a proactive measure by Chinese authorities to address the economic challenges at hand. Prime Minister Li Qiang confirmed in March that the proceeds from these bonds would be channeled towards supporting large-scale projects deemed strategically significant for the nation's development. Historically, China has only resorted to issuing similar bonds on rare occasions, typically during periods of significant economic distress, such as at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.



Recent government data indicates a notable acceleration in the inflation index in China, prompting efforts by the government to stimulate spending. However, the efficacy of these measures remains subject to scrutiny, with varying outcomes observed thus far. Nevertheless, the launch of the long-term bond sale underscores China's commitment to addressing economic challenges and fostering sustainable growth in the face of evolving global dynamics.

