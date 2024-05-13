OMODA AVTODOM Vnukovo entered the TOP 10 dealers of selling new OMODA cars in Moscow

(MENAFN- Abtodom) OMODA AVTODOM Vnukovo took 8th place in terms of brand sales among 22 dealership centers in Moscow in April.



OMODA confidently entered the TOP 10 brands represented on the Russian market. OMODA C5 ranks fourth in sales among all models of foreign brands. According to the National Agency of Industrial Information, OMODA C5 will retain 83.9% of the cost of a new car after five years of ownership. This makes it a leader in this indicator.



Recognition of the OMODA brand by car owners and the expert community is ensured by a combination of advanced technical solutions used in the car and futuristic design. It was developed by an international team of creative specialists within the framework of the Art in Motion concept. An avant-garde approach to color and form is at its core. OMODA C5 is not just a car, it is an art object also. It reflects the status and views of its owner in accordance with the brand philosophy.



You can purchase OMODA C5 on favorable terms at the official OMODA AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership. It is located 5 km from the Moscow Ring Road at the address Moscow, Kyiv highway, 24th kilometer, 15V. Three car models are presented in the modern showroom space: the OMODA C5 crossover and two sedan models - the OMODA S5 golf car and the OMODA S5 GT sports sedan. 3 year or 100,000 km warranty applies to OMODA cars. Special support programs from the manufacturer are in effect.



OMODA C5 became the most titled car. This model took 1st place in the annual national award Car of the Year in Russia 2023 in the Compact SUV category based on the results of voting by car owners. It won the TOP-5 AUTO award in the Mid-size car category. It also won the CAR OF THE YEAR title. The crossover was recognized as the best car in the price category from 2.5 to 5 million rubles in the annual AUTOSTAT Awards ranking.



“The OMODA AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership center is a technological space. Innovative cars of the OMODA brand are presented there. Our dealership has won the love and trust of car owners since its opening. Clients appreciate an individual approach and high-quality service. We are waiting for new clients in our showroom to demonstrate all the advantages of owning an OMODA car”, - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the West Division of AVTODOM Group, commented.







GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.





MENAFN13052024005646012357ID1108204811