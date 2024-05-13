Al Sadd 'Highly Motivated' In Quarter-Final Showdown Against In-Form Al Wakrah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Coach Wesam Rizk yesterday said Al Sadd have great motivation to beat Al Wakrah as the two in-form sides face off in the highly-anticipated Amir Cup quarter-final at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium tonight.

Al Wakrah ended Expo Stars League (ESL) champions Al Sadd's chances of earning a treble this season beating them in the Qatar Cup semi-final on penalties earlier this month.



Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizk

Rizk was expecting another pulsating game against the Blue Wave but said his players were upbeat ahead of the clash with their sights set on semi-final spot in quest for a record-extending 19th title.

“The task is tougher than our win over Al Markhiya,” Rizk said referring to his team's 3-2 victory when the Wolves overcame a late fightback from Al Markhiya in the Round of 16.

While Al Sadd claimed the ESL title, Al Wakrah finished fourth in the top flight before clinching the Qatar Cup trophy.



Al Arabi's Abdullah Nasser Murisi during a training session ahead of the Amir Cup quarter-final match againat Al Duhail.

“It will be a game between the sides who have been outstanding this season so I anticipate a thrilling contest. It's the tournament which every team wants to win and give its best,” the Al Sadd coach said.

Al Wakrah survived Muaither scare in the Round of 16, advancing after a penalty shootout victory with coach Ali Rahma Al Marri eyeing a spot in the semi-finals.

“We are completely focused on Al Sadd after a hard fought win over Muaither,” the Al Wakrah coach told a pre-match press conference yesterday.



Al Wakrah coach Ali Rahma Al Marri

“We want to continue our winning run. Definitely it will be a tough match and I hope the team will give its hundred percent. It will be a different game from our Qatar Cup semi-final and we would have to be at our best to win.”

Al Arabi coach wants better show against Al Duhail

The quarter-final stage will get underway with defending champions Al Arabi meeting Al Duhail at Al Janoub Stadium in the evening.

Younes Ali-coached Al Arabi fought back to edge Second Division side Al Sailiya 2-1 while Christophe Galtier's Al Duhail rallied to beat Al Shamal 3-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.



Al Duhail coach Christophe Galtier

Younes said Al Arabi must show improvement against the Red Knights.

“We will have to give an improved performance in this tough match against Al Duhail,” said Younes as Al Arabi celebrated one year anniversary of their Amir Cup title triumph yesterday.



Al Arabi coach Younes Ali

“I expect an exciting contest against them because both the teams will fight until the end. We want to retain the title and all the players are looking forward to give their maximum. I am confident of my players' ability hoping that they will win the match and qualify for the semi-final.”

Galtier said his team was confident of achieving the desired result against Al Arabi, who finished fifth – one place ahead of Al Duhail – in the ESL.

“Al Arabi are having a good season as they finished ahead of us in the Expo Stars League and also won the Qatar-UAE Super Cup. But we are confident after giving a good performance in our previous match,” he said.

“Definitely this match is going to be tougher and will require great effort from the entire team. Every match is going to be difficult from this stage and we will have to be at our highest level. For now, our target is to reach the semi-final,” he added.