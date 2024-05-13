'True Gesture Of Goodwill': Maldives Thanks India For Extending Vital Budget Support

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Maldivian government on Monday, May 13, thanked India for extending vital budget support to the Island nation, and termed it a true gesture of goodwill development, just days after Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer visited India and met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, signals a notable shift in a relationship between two countries Read: Maldivian defence minister admits 'no pilots fully operational' as Indian defence personnel depart, says report\"I thank EAM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of #India for extending vital budgetary support to Maldives with the rollover of USD 50 million Treasury Bill,\" said Moosa in a post on X.\"This is a true gesture of goodwill which signifies the longstanding friendship between Maldives and India,\" he added Monday, the Island nation said that the Indian government has provided a budget support of USD 50 million to the Maldives Read: Maldives anti-India stance: It shouldn't have been done, says Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer\"The support was in the form of a rollover of USD 50 million Treasury Bill, for an additional year, through the State Bank of India, Male', from 13 May 2024,\" said Maldivian foreign ministry in a statement that the Government of Maldives is highly appreciative of the generous support that Government of India has been providing to the Maldives in the form of budgetary support, Maldives said, \"Large number of infrastructural developmental projects and High Impact Community Developmental projects are underway with the assistance from the Government of India, which consists of a notable part as grant assistance Read: Indian military exits from Maldives at President Mohamed Muizzu's requestIt added that the country looks forward in continuing this collaborative partnership for the mutual benefit and prosperity of their people his India visit on May 8, Moosa said that 'derogatory remarks' against India shouldn't have been made and Maldives was taking“proper action\" to ensure that they are not repeated Moosa, Jaishankar stated that as close and proximate neighbours, the development of ties is obviously based on mutual interests and reciprocal sensitivity.“As far as India is concerned, these are articulated in terms of our Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR vision. I hope that our meeting today has enabled us to strengthen the convergence of our perspectives in various domains.”

