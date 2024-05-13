Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort Offers Tranquil and Blissful Mother's Day Treat

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: This Mother's Day, Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort invites guests to celebrate and pamper the special women in their lives with a luxurious treat at V Elements Spa and a delectable dinner at Tides Restaurant.



20% Discount on Tranquil Spa Treatments at V Elements Spa

In honor of and appreciation for these wonderful moms, V Elements Spa is offering an exclusive 20% discount on all treatments and services. V Elements Spa offers a sanctuary of tranquility, providing an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With a range of luxurious treatments and services, there’s something to cater to every mom’s relaxation needs.



Guests can indulge in an array of massage therapies, including Swedish Massage, Thai Massage, Filipino Massage, Chinese Massage, Tissue Deep Massage, Oil Hot Massage, Stone Hot Massage, Reflexology Massage, Couple Massage, and more. For those seeking a holistic spa experience, V Elements Spa offers body treatments such as the Moroccan Bath and Massage on the beach.



Additionally, guests can enjoy specialized treatments focusing on specific body areas, including Foot Massage, Back Massage, and Head, Neck & Shoulder Massage. For the ultimate relaxation, V Elements Spa also offers packages combining massages with luxurious amenities such as the Jacuzzi and Moroccan Bath. Each is designed to alleviate tension and leave moms feeling refreshed.



Mother's Day Feast at Tides Restaurant

Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort is delighted to treat moms with a special offer for Mother's Day dinner celebrations. Mothers dining with two paid family members will receive a complimentary dinner buffet, allowing families to come together and create cherished memories in the warm and inviting atmosphere at Tides Restaurant.



