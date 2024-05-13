Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region, Injuring Civilian Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday morning, May 13, Russian forces shelled Inzhenerne village in the Kherson region, wounding a 74-year-old man.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
In the morning, the Russian army attacked the village of Inzhenerne, injuring a 74-year-old man who was outside. He has a shrapnel wound to his leg. The victim was taken to hospital in moderate condition. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked 10 settlements in the Kherson region in the past day.
Photo is illustrative
