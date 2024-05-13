Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region, Injuring Civilian Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday morning, May 13, Russian forces shelled Inzhenerne village in the Kherson region, wounding a 74-year-old man.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the morning, the Russian army attacked the village of Inzhenerne, injuring a 74-year-old man who was outside. He has a shrapnel wound to his leg. The victim was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked 10 settlements in the Kherson region in the past day.

Photo is illustrative