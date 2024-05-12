Kids Can Enjoy Birthday Celebration from 200 Feet High with Big Balloon’s Spectacular Birthday Packages

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Sharjah, UAE, May 2024: Big Balloon, the premier destination for family entertainment in Sharjah, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new birthday packages, designed to make every child's special day a memorable and fun-filled experience.

With three distinct packages to choose from - Standard, Gold, and Platinum - Big Balloon offers something for every budget and preference. Whether it's a small gathering or a grand celebration, Big Balloon ensures that every birthday party is a magical event to cherish.

"We understand the importance of birthdays in a child's life, and our aim is to create unforgettable memories for families," said Mr. Naji El Amatouri, General Manager of Fly High Balloon Operations LLC. "Our birthday packages offer a hassle-free way for parents to organize a fantastic celebration while ensuring a fantastic time for the little ones."

The Standard Package (AED 399) includes access to a vibrant party hall adorned with festive decorations and music for an hour. The Gold Package (AED 599) entails e-Invites to set the tone for the celebration. Kids can indulge in unlimited mini-games, which include go-kart, soft play, water zorbing, duck boat, bungee trampoline, bumper cars and more for an hour and enjoy a thrilling train ride, promising a memorable experience for all.

The Platinum Package (AED 799) helps elevates the birthday experience, offering all the features of the Standard and Gold Package along with additional perks. Guests are also treated to popcorn and candy delights. The excitement continues with unlimited mini-games and arcade games like air hockey, foosball, iboxer for an hour, ensuring non-stop fun. This package also includes a train ride for all kids. The highlight of this package is a Free Balloon Ride for all kids.

In addition to the exciting activities included in each package, Big Balloon also provides a dedicated Party Host and staff to ensure that every detail is taken care of, allowing parents to relax and enjoy the festivities.





