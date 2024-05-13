Vowing To Root Out Gangsters, Punjab Congress Chief Files Papers From Ludhiana

(MENAFN- IANS) Ludhiana, May 13 (IANS) Committing to serve the people and vowing to root out gangsters, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday filed nomination papers from the Ludhiana parliamentary seat.

Accompanied by district presidents of the party's urban and rural units, the attendees during the nomination filing included Balkaur Singh Sidhu, the father of renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

In a tribute to Punjabi poet, writer and Padma Shri recipient Surjit Patar, who died two days ago here at the age of 79, Warring chose to cancel his roadshow.

Speaking to the media after filing the nomination, he promised to eradicate gangsters in Punjab.

“The brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala is not just a tragedy it's a stark reminder of the pressing need to rid Punjab of the scourge of gangsters and criminality. When elected to Parliament, I vow to raise Moosewala's case as a beacon for justice.

“Under the banner of the Congress, we will relentlessly pursue the eradication of gangsters, ensuring that every citizen can live without fear,” said Warring.

Engaging with constituents, he traversed through various villages.

Warring also held a meeting with Shahi Imam Punjab, Maulana Usman Ludhianvi, wherein they discussed the importance of fostering unity, harmony, and understanding across diverse communities.