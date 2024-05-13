Media reports another African nation contemplates closing French army base

(MENAFN) Amidst a national dialogue convened by the Gabonese military government to facilitate the transition to civilian rule, a political commission has recommended the closure of the French military base in the Central African nation. According to reports from Radio France Internationale (RFI), the proposal was put forth as part of a broader discussion on reevaluating defense agreements with Paris.



The suggestion, outlined in a report presented at the ongoing national dialogue in Libreville, has stirred significant debate regarding Gabon's military cooperation with France. Scheduled for adoption during the plenary session of participants of the Inclusive National Dialogue (DNI), the resolution underscores growing calls for reassessment of foreign military presence on Gabonese soil.



France currently maintains approximately 400 soldiers at its base north of Libreville, primarily engaged in training Gabonese troops. However, the proposal for closure comes in the wake of strained relations between the two nations, exacerbated by France's temporary suspension of military cooperation following a coup that ousted longtime President Ali Bongo.



While France subsequently resumed military operations, the decision prompted scrutiny and calls for reevaluation of defense ties. French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu defended the resumption, citing perceived differences in the political contexts of Libreville and Niger, where France has refrained from cooperation with what it deems an "illegitimate" military government.



Gabon's consideration of ending French military operations echoes similar moves by other former French colonies in recent years. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have all severed defense ties with Paris, citing perceived inadequacies in France's efforts to combat jihadist insurgents in the Sahel region during a decade-long counterterrorism mission.



The proposal to close the French military base in Gabon reflects broader geopolitical shifts in Africa, as nations reassess their relationships with former colonial powers and assert greater autonomy in defense and security matters. As the national dialogue in Gabon continues, the outcome of discussions on defense agreements with France will likely have far-reaching implications for regional security dynamics and bilateral relations.

MENAFN13052024000045015687ID1108205937