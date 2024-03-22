ALECSO Classifies Katara As 'Cultural Heritage City Of Arabian Horses'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) announced classifying Katara Cultural Village as the "Cultural Heritage City of Arabian Horses" in recognition of its sustained efforts in promoting the cultural scene and preserving the cultural heritage related to Arabian horses.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held at ALECSO's headquarters in Tunis, Tunisia. Director-General of Katara Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti received the classification certificate and shield from Director-General of ALECSO Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar.

On this occasion, Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti expressed his happiness with this achievement, which reflects the unique excellence achieved by Katara in hosting prominent cultural and heritage festivals in the field of horses and equestrianism. He pointed out that these events are among the most important Arabian horse shows and championships held throughout the year worldwide. He explained that these events and championships embody the close connection of Arabs to horses and reflect Katara's continuous efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of Arabian horses and pass it on to future generations.

He also highlighted Katara's pioneering initiatives, starting with hosting the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival for the years 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, in addition to hosting the World Arabian Horse Championships (2023 - 2024).

Dr. Al Sulaiti noted that Katara was the first stop on the Arabian horse tour, which then proceeded to various Arab and Western capitals. He highlighted Katara's establishment of the

Katara Biodiversity Genomes Program (Arabian Horses) and the center for Arabian horse breeds, as well as publications about Arabian horses in different languages.

Additionally, Katara organized a wide range of events, workshops, and art exhibitions on the beauty of Arabian horses featuring both local and international artists.