Creative Diagnostics Announces The Launch Of Its Highly Sensitive Kanamycin ELISA Kit For Precise Antibiotic Detection

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, is pleased to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Kanamycin ELISA Kit. This innovative kit enables the rapid and accurate detection of kanamycin residues in various biological products.



Biopharmaceuticals are a class of drugs that are typically produced in living organisms and can be used to treat a wide range of diseases. Biopharmaceutical samples include hormones, enzymes, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and blood factors, each of which face different challenges during drug development and production, including process-related residual impurities and their levels in the final biopharmaceutical product.



The use of appropriate concentrations of antibiotics during cell culture can prevent contamination as well as morphological or physiological changes caused by contamination. In addition, certain antibiotics are used to screen transfected/transgenic cells. Therefore, antibiotics are common cell culture-derived impurities in biomanufacturing processes.



Kanamycin or Kanamycin A is a bactericidal aminoglycoside antibiotic available in oral, intravenous and intramuscular forms for the treatment of a wide range of infections and tuberculosis. Kanamycin is isolated from Streptomyces kanamycinensis and its most commonly used form is kanamycin sulfate. It is commonly used as an antibiotic in cell culture processes. Due to the potent effects of kanamycin on humans during the manufacturing process and in the finished drug product, regulatory agencies around the world have limited and quantified kanamycin residues. Residues of kanamycin during the manufacture of biologics can cause abnormal reactions in humans and therefore strict MRLs have been established.



Creative Diagnostics now provides researchers with a rapid, accurate, and easy-to-use method for detecting kanamycin residues in biological products. The analytical sensitivity of the Kanamycin ELISA kit has been determined to be 0.5 ng/mL. The standards / linear graph range is 0.5-40.5 ng/mL. It allows precise measurement of Kanamycin levels in various samples and can greatly reduce the operator error in the detection process.



This ELISA kit has been designed for the detection of Kanamycin based on the principle of the 'indirect competitive' enzyme immunoassay. The microtiter plate is coated with a capture antigen linked to BSA. Kanamycin in the sample competes with the antigen on the microplate for antibodies. After addition of the enzyme conjugate, chromogenic substrate is used and the signal is measured by spectrophotometer. The absorbance is inversely proportional to the concentration of kanamycin in the sample. It is noted that this kit is for research and laboratory use only and is not intended for diagnostic, therapeutic, drug, home or other usage.



Creative Diagnostics offers Kanamycin ELISA Kit for the quantitative and qualitative analysis of kanamycin residues in biological samples. For more information on the new product, please visit



Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers' assay development and manufacturing needs.

