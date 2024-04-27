Alleging Irregularities In Polling, Barmer Independent Nominee Lays Siege At SP Office With Supporters

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) Ravindra Singh Bhati, the Independent MLA from Rajasthan's Sheo who's contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Barmer, gheraoed the SP office in Balotra on Saturday along with thousands of his supporters, alleging irregularities and police highhandedness during the polling held on Friday.

Bhati, who successfully contested the Assembly polls from Sheo as an Independent nominee after being denied a ticket by the BJP last year, is up against Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary of the BJP and the Congress' Umedaram Beniwal in Barmer, where polling was held on Friday.

On Saturday, Bhati and his followers demanded action against the police who 'assaulted' his supporters and the release of those detained on Friday.

Bhati also posted a picture with his supporters who gathered outside the SP office.

“Police uniform has always been the pride of the people, but this time the same men in uniform acted in a biased manner by arresting innocent people. No action has been taken against the 'irregularities' being reported during polling on Friday. I submitted a list to the police requesting the deployment of additional forces at certain booths, warning them of the irregularities, but to no avail," Bhati said.

The administration and the police were hand-in-glove, flouting the democratic norms by allowing irregularities during elections, Bhati alleged.

Bhati along with his supporters reached the SP office on Pachpadra Road at 1.20 p.m.

Seeing the gathering, a large force of police was deployed in front of the SP office to avoid any untoward incident even as Balotra SP Kundan Kanwaria called Bhati inside the office for talks. His supporters said a decision will be taken on lifting the gherao after the talks are over.