Umm Salal 7Th Qatari City To Join Unesco Global Network Of Learning Cities

Doha, Qatar: The city of Umm Salal has joined the Global Network of Learning Cities, affiliated with the Unesco Institute for Lifelong Learning bringing the number of Qatari cities that are members of this network to seven cities.

This achievement is made by the Ministry of Municipality, in joint cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, as well as the Qatar National Commission for Education, Science and Culture. Six Qatari cities which already joined in recent years are Al Wakra, Al Shamal, Al Sheehaniya, Doha, Al Rayyan and Al Daayen, in recognition of their efforts in applying the standards and achieving the principle of lifelong learning on the ground.

Director General of Umm Salal Municipality Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Thani, said,“The city of Umm Salal's accession to the Unesco Global Network of Learning Cities comes as a result of the efforts made by the municipality during recent years by adopting a strategy to spread the concepts of sustainability and partnership with civil society institutions, in order to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.” and its success in achieving all the criteria required for this membership.”

He stressed that this new achievement comes within the framework of the keenness of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Municipality, to join the Unesco Global Network of Learning Cities, with the aim of promoting comprehensive learning within the educational system and achieving sustainable development, as well as following best practices and exchanging experiences with other global cities.

Sheikh Abdullah noted that this achievement was the result of cooperation between the Ministry of Municipality and several ministries and state institutions, to achieve the objectives of the Ministry, which aim to raise the level of quality of life of residents in order to achieve the Third National Development Strategy 2024-30.

Acting Secretary-General of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science Ali Abdul Razzaq Al-Maarafi said,“We are proud that the city of Umm Salal has joined the global network of learning cities, which reflects our future vision to enhance education and learning as an essential tool for sustainable development in Qatar.