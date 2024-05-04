UAE: Five Reasons Parents Bring Their Kids To Sharjah Children's Reading Festival

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 6:46 PM

With hundreds of activities for the young ones, the ongoing 15th Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF) is a haven for children, parents, and anyone with a youthful spirit or an appreciation for creativity.

From interacting with authors and getting tips on how to start writing their own books, to hand crafting items and attending animation workshops; learning computer coding, appreciating arts, dance, and cookery; an adventure awaits at every corner.

To explain further, here are five reasons why parents must bring their kids to SCRF that runs until May 12 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

It's a theatrical wonderland

Beyond a typical reading festival, SCRF offers a rich tapestry of sensory delights. This weekend, there are performances to enjoy, including the melodious voice of Arab sensation Rasha Rizk.

Her performance will be followed by the dynamic Masaka Kids Africana, on May 5, whose electrifying dance routines and infectious energy will captivate everyone's heart.

Another theatrical treat, 'Hum Bhi Agar Bacche Hote', storytelling by renowned Pakistani playwright Waseem Badami, will be staged at 5pm at the SCRF Ballroom Theatre on Sunday.

World of workshops

There are workshops that cater to every age and interest. From coding and science to arts, dance, and even cookery, there's an adventure waiting around every corner such as furniture making and car making workshops.

There are also mini fashion shows to inspire the young ones to design, sew, and display their creativity on the runway.

Of course, it's a book haven

Books are the heart and soul of SCRF. With contributions from more than 186 publishers, visitors can explore vast genres, snap up new releases, and enjoy cosy reading nooks perfect for losing yourself in a good story.

Engage in interactive sessions

SCRF is for parents too! They can get tips navigating parenthood in the digital age as the festival offers specialised workshops aimed at helping parents manage the digital landscape effectively.

Parents can head to the Cultural Forum or the Social Media cafe over the weekend to hear from experts including Dr Ahmed Bassiouni and Hamsa Younis on 'The Role of Family Counselling in Modifying the Behaviour of Children and Youth.' There will be sessions on 'The Importance of Libraries in Promoting Academic Success', and how AI can be used to deliver personalised learning.

Tasty delights

Yes, there are culinary delights and creative spaces. SCRF bursts with creativity and colour, creating a feast for the senses.

Kids can indulge in an assortment of cookery programmes, such as Dine Sushi Sandwich, Parfait blast, Pizza Muffins, Chinese Tea Workshop, South Asian and Middle Eastern Cuisines, and much more.

They can learn from some of the best chefs, including Omari McQueen, Imad Al Arnab, Natalia Samoilova, Zaynah Din, and more.

SCRF is a haven for children, parents, and anyone with a youthful spirit and appreciation for creativity. For more details about activities and workshops schedule, visit the SCRF website.

