HE Al Owais: Midwifery Profession A Cornerstone Of UAE Health System, And We Are Committed To Sustaining It By Attracting National Cadres.

Dubai May 5th, 2024:

HE Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health, and Prevention (MoHAP), has lauded the significant contributions made by midwifery staff, describing them as a cornerstone of the UAE's healthcare system, providing specialized care for mothers and future generations.

In a statement on International Day of the Midwife, observed on May 5 every year, Al Owais emphasized the need to celebrate and acknowledge the efforts made by midwifery staff, referring to their dedication, commitment, and the vital role they play at various levels of the healthcare system.

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention will spare no effort to provide them with all forms of support, in line with the UAE's aspirations for leadership, and we will embrace the best practices to continuously improve and sustain the health system in accordance with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision,” Al Owais said.

His Excellency highlighted that nursing and midwifery staff are the backbone of health facilities, playing central roles in backing healthcare systems. He reaffirmed Ministry's commitment to supporting the UAE's strategy to raise public awareness of the importance of this profession by rolling out cutting-edge policies and programs, creating the right environment for midwives to hone their skills, and improving society's perception of the midwifery profession.

He stated that the Ministry is keen to attract national cadres now that midwives are close to the pulse of UAE society and understand its culture and customs. They are not only a source of confidence and reassurance in delivering safe care for mothers and newborns, but also play a pivotal role in supporting the health of families and the broader community.

The Minister underlined that bolstering the nursing and midwifery professions is a top priority for the UAE government and is in line with the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery 2026, which lays out a forward-looking vision to improve the roles of nursing and midwifery within health policies. Recognizing the strategic importance of such professions in bolstering the country's health security, this strategy was designed to boost the interest of citizens in these fields, enhance academic programs, and improve the quality of midwifery care services.



