Israel Denies UNRWA's Commissioner-General Entry To Gaza

Israeli occupation authorities denied Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), entry to the Gaza Strip for the second time since the beginning of the aggression on October 7, 2023.

Lazzarini said took to X to say that he was denied entry to Gaza by the Israeli authorities.

"Just this week, they have denied - for the second time- my entry to Gaza where I planned to be with our @UNRWA teams including those on the front lines," he said.