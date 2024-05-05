Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global Macro and Markets
What to look out for: China's Caixin PMI services and Indonesia's GDP
China Caixin PMI services (6 May)
Indonesia GDP (6 May)
Japan Jibun PMI services (7 May)
Philippines CPI inflation (7 May)
Australia RBA policy (7 May)
Taiwan CPI inflation (7 May)
Philippines trade (8 May)
Taiwan trade (8 May)
US MBA mortgage applications (8 May)
Philippines GDP (9 May)
China trade (9 May)
UK BoE policy (9 May)
US initial jobless claims (9 May)
US industrial production and Univ of Michigan Sentiment (10 May)
Author:
Robert Carnell, Nicholas Mapa
