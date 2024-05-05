Samsung Showcases Cutting-Edge Gaming Innovations at Dubai Esports & Games Festival 2024

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, May 03, 2024 – As part of its wider partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Samsung Gulf Electronics has collaborated with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) to announce its participation in the Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2024, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center until May 5, 2024. As the Category Partner for TVs, Monitors and Mobile phones, Samsung will showcase its latest lineup of gaming monitors and mobile devices, including the highly coveted Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor and the newly launched Galaxy S24 Ultra.



Samsung has a significant presence at the Festival’s GameExpo, showcasing its cutting-edge technology and immersive gaming experiences across three main areas. In the DEF Play Beyond tournament, visitors can engage in multiple games, including the highly popular PUBG played on the powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra. The tournaments will be hosted using Samsung Odyssey OLED G7 gaming monitors, offering gamers a chance to experience the company's advanced display technology.



The "Gaming District" zone at GameExpo will also be taken over by Samsung monitors, with an impressive 128 Odyssey G5 monitors on display. These monitors deliver unparalleled visual quality and performance, immersing gamers in their favorite titles for an elevated gaming experience. Samsung has set up a “Gaming Zone”, where visitors can explore and experience various Samsung products, including the Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark, the Samsung 77" OLED 4K TV, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The interactive space is part of the “Future Zone” area.



Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, highlighted the significance of the Festival, saying, "The Dubai Esports and Games Festival is a testament to Dubai's ambition to be among the top ten global gaming cities by 2033. We are delighted to have Samsung Gulf Electronics as a Category Partner, with their innovative products and commitment to the gaming industry complementing our vision for the Festival and the future of gaming in Dubai. This partnership reflects our shared goal of positioning Dubai as a global leader in the gaming industry, attracting talent, and driving economic growth."



Shafi Alam, Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business & Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics said, "We are thrilled to partner with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) for the Dubai Esports and Games Festival. This event aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences to the passionate gaming community in the UAE region. As Dubai strengthens its position as a global gaming hub, Samsung is proud to contribute to this growth by providing gamers with the most immersive and advanced gaming solutions. We look forward to showcasing our latest innovations and engaging with the vibrant gaming community at the festival."



PC gaming enthusiasts can dive into an adrenaline-fueled multiplayer race car simulator with Asphalt 9: Legends on the Odyssey Ark, while TV gaming fans can explore the Gaming Hub on the newest OLED TV. Mobile gaming will also take center stage, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5 offering top-tier gaming experiences for all ages, powered by their advanced processors, stunning displays, and versatile features.



Samsung's participation in the Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2024 is part of a comprehensive program to promote and support gaming in the UAE. The company is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of gamers through various initiatives, including unique programs dedicated for schools.



Samsung's commitment to the gaming industry aligns with Dubai's 2033 Gaming Program, which aims to position the city among the top 10 global gaming destinations, attract and train talent, grow the industry's contribution to the GDP, and unlock partnerships across Dubai and the world. As a key partner in this journey, Samsung is dedicated to developing gaming talent, driving local content and events, and enabling technology to support the growth of the gaming ecosystem in Dubai.







