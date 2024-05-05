UAE Weather: Chance Of Light Rain In Some Areas This Afternoon

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 7:18 AM
The weather in UAE on Monday (May 6) is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather department also reported a probability of light rainfall in the southern areas this afternoon.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .
Temperature will reach up to 39oC both in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds, active at times, are expected to blow in the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
UAE: More rains this week; showers to continue till summer begins
UAE: Heavy rains turn desert green; top spots to visit
UAE: Top 3 areas that received heaviest rains last week
MENAFN05052024000049011007ID1108176273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.