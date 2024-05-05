               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UAE Weather: Chance Of Light Rain In Some Areas This Afternoon


5/5/2024 11:39:08 PM

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 7:18 AM

The weather in UAE on Monday (May 6) is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department also reported a probability of light rainfall in the southern areas this afternoon.


Temperature will reach up to 39oC both in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.


Light to moderate winds, active at times, are expected to blow in the country.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Khaleej Times

