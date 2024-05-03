Brandi Dugal's Educational Fidget Game Lands Deal On Shark Tank

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Austin, Texas, April 18,2024: Season 15 episode 7 of ABC's hit show Shark Tank saw a unique and innovative educational game take center stage: The Fidget Game, created by passionate educator Brandi Dugal.



Transforming Education Through Playful Learning



Designed for children from pre-K to grade six, The Fidget Game utilizes a multisensory approach to turn spelling and reading into an engaging experience. Kids interact with a bubbled fidget mat and grade-appropriate word cards, popping bubbles as they learn pronunciation and spelling in a fun, hands-on way.



The Journey of a Dedicated Founder



Brandi Dugal, a seasoned educator with a master's degree, witnessed firsthand the struggles many children face with reading. Inspired to make a difference, she drew upon her experience and research to create a product that aligned with the science of reading.



The results were impressive. Brandi's students, using her prototype, made significant strides in their reading abilities. This success fueled her to develop a wider range of educational games, culminating in The Fidget Game.



A Shark Tank Success Story



Brandi entered Shark Tank seeking $500,000 for a 10% stake in her already thriving company. The Fidget Game, with just 13 months of operation, boasted $3.2 million in sales and a top spot in Amazon's reading game category.



Barbara Corcoran, captivated by the product's potential, quickly offered $500,000 for a 20% stake. After a brief negotiation, Brandi secured a deal for $500,000 with a 15% equity stake, leaving the other Sharks in the dust.



"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to share The Fidget Game with a national audience on Shark Tank," Dugal said. "Barbara Corcoran's investment is a testament to the positive impact our game can have on children's education."



A Global Mission for Education



Since its Shark Tank debut, The Fidget Game has expanded its reach under Brandi's leadership. These games are now used in over 50,000 schools worldwide, with the company committed to social responsibility. Donations to schools in need ensure that education remains accessible to all.



About The Fidget Game



The Fidget Game is a revolutionary approach to learning that combines the benefits of fidget toys with multisensory learning experiences. The company offers a variety of educational games and resources, all designed to make learning fun and effective for children up to grade 3.

Company :-THEFIDGETGAME

User :- Thefidget game

Email :...

Phone :-+923111344430

Mobile:- +923111344430

Url :-