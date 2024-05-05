MBSC Teams Up with Local and Global Partners to Empower Family Enterprises in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, 01 May 2024: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, and its MBSC Observatory for Entrepreneurship, Sustainable Innovation & Family Business, has joined forced with local and international partners to provide training modules focused on Family Enterprises in Saudi Arabia



The collaboration was unveiled during the event "Unlock Legacy, Foster Innovation: Navigating the Future of Family Business" organized by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College. The event brought together industry leaders, researchers, educators, innovators, and over 100 family business representatives from Saudi Arabia to discuss evolving family business landscapes and modern practices.



The primary partnership involves an agreement with 'The National Center for Family Business (NCFB),' signed by Dr. Ayth Al Mubarak, CEO of the center, and Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College. This partnership aims to develop training modules, collaborate on research, create Arabic content, provide entrepreneurial support, organize events, establish a Saudi Family Business Executives Club, and facilitate knowledge exchange between centers.



The second partnership with the STEP Project Global Consortium was signed by Dr. Rodrigo Basco, Chairman of STEP, and Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College. It aims to cooperate on training programs, research, and local content creation for family enterprises, provide entrepreneurship and business development services, collaborate on organizing events, and share knowledge to access resources and experts for mutual goals locally and internationally.



Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, said: “We at MBSC are proud of the outcomes of the event and the partnerships signed. Events like this embody MBSC's steadfast commitment to world-class education, aligning seamlessly with HRH MBSC’s vision for national priorities, particularly the advancement of the educational system. The college stands as a beacon of excellence and quality, playing a pivotal role in shaping a vibrant society and a thriving economy."



Situated in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty, MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia in both King Abdullah Economic City and Riyadh, delivering practical, pragmatic, hands-on experiential learning to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.





