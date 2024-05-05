IPL 2024: KKR Dominates LSG With A Crushing 98-Run Win Away From Home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a commanding performance, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a resounding 98-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), firmly positioning themselves for a playoff berth. LSG's Net Run Rate (NRR) suffered a significant blow, leaving them in need of convincing wins to solidify their place in the final four.

Facing a daunting target of 236, LSG faced early setbacks as opener Arshin Kulkarni was dismissed by Mitchell Starc, courtesy of a remarkable fielding effort by Ramandeep Singh. Although KL Rahul and Marcus Stonis managed to build a partnership, LSG's fortunes quickly waned following Rahul's departure. With Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy tightening the screws, Andre Russell's crucial wickets further dashed LSG's hopes. Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana's combined effort led to LSG's downfall, bundling them out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Earlier, KKR, opting to bat first, amassed a colossal total of 235 runs, marking the highest T20 score at Ekana. Narine and Phil Salt provided a blazing start, laying the foundation for KKR's onslaught. While Salt's departure for a brisk 32 had minimal impact, Narine continued his onslaught, reaching a scintillating 27-ball half-century. Despite some resistance from LSG, Narine's explosive 81-run knock was instrumental. Ramandeep Singh's quickfire 25* and skipper Shreyas Iyer's contribution of 23 runs propelled KKR to a record-setting total, effectively defended by the visitors.

