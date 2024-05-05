UP Intensifies Awareness Campaign Against Heatwave As Mercury Soars

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 6 (IANS) With mercury touching 42.5 degrees Celsius, the UP Health department has intensified its awareness campaign against heatwave with videos, audio messages and posters at public places across the city.

Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow, said,“We have told all hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres to keep stock of medicine for patients in case of heat stroke. But public awareness is even significant as heat stroke is preventable.”

Cold rooms, cold packs, ORS packs, clean drinking water via water cooler and clothes to do cold sponging have been made available at health centres. All patients with heat stroke will be attended to immediately, said the doctor.

On Sunday Lucknow recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius day temperature, the highest this season till now. The Meteorological Department has said that in the coming days, the temperature will likely be over 40 degrees Celsius. Maximum relative humidity was recorded at 53 per cent.

“In rural areas, people are involved in celebrations that are held during daytime. They need to ensure proper precaution against the heat wave while they travel during the day,” said Dr Agrawal.

The health department and the administration held a meeting with traders' associations and industrial associations, where the associations have assured free-of-cost water kiosks at several places in the city and awareness campaigns. Apart from this, the Lucknow metro and state bus stations will also install water kiosks. Messages for avoiding the heatwave have been put up via posters at public places and even inside metro coaches.

“We have prepared hospitals and health centres, but people should also take precautions to avoid heat stroke,” said Dr Agrawal.