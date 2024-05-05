Duhail To Take On Shamal In Amir Cup Opener Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Duhail will kick off the prestigious Amir Cup 2024 against Al Shamal at the Al Janoub Stadium today at 5.15pm while defending champions Al Arabi will take on Al Sailiya in the second match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium at 8pm.

The winners of these two matches will meet in the quarter-finals. The matches of the Round of 16 are scheduled to be held from May 6 to May 9.

Speaking ahead of his team's match, Al Duhail's coach Christophe Galtier said that the Amir Cup is an opportunity for his team to compensate for their performance during the Expo Stars League.

Al Duhail finished sixth in the recently-concluded Expo Stars League.

“Each member of the squad is aware of the importance of Amir Cup. There are no second chances in this tournament and our match against Al Shamal is very important,” said Galtier.

“There is disappointment among the entire Al Duhail team members and fans but this Amir Cup is an opportunity for us to make amends. It will not be an easy match and I have told my players to focus on Al Shamal match as they are an organised team. A victory means we stay in the tournament,” he added.

Al Duhail captain Almoez Ali, said,“This tournament is very dear to us and currently all our focus is on the first match. We are not satisfied with our performance this season and we are aware that Amir Cup is our last chance to qualify for the Asian Champions League. We will give our best to reach the final with Al Shamal being the first obstacles. We must play the match with full focus and determination as a lot of hardwork is required to win the title.”

Al Shamal coach Poya Asbaghi said, his side was confident of taking on Al Duhail.“We are aware of the challenge we face in Al Duhail, who are looking to bounce back after losing the league title. They are very strong but we are also confident and all the players are determined for a win against them to advance in this prestigious tournament, he said.

Al Shamal forward Ricardo Gomes, said,“We have great ambitions and we are ready for the match against Al Duhail. It's a match that requires complete focus from start to finish.”

Defending champions Al Arabi also do not want to take any chances in their match against Al Sailiya. Al Arabi coach Younes Ali, said, Al Sailiya are not going to be easy opponents and we expect a tough match. We are aiming to advance with a win as we are eyeing second straight Amir Cup title.

“The atmosphere in the team is great and all the players are looking to give their best.“All the players are keen to give a better show than they gave in the Expo Stars League. Al Arabi is the club which has a rich history and we always compete for titles. We are happy to have clinched the Qatar-UAE Super Cup (with win over Sharjah) this season.”

Al Sailiya coach Mirghani al-Zain, said,“The Amir Cup matches are played with a different system than league matches and we are aiming for a place in the quarter-finals.

For his part, Al Sailiya player Saad al-Sawan:“We are looking to reach the quarter-finals but we will have to work hard for it. It is going to be a tough match for both the teams.

Amir Cup Schedule

May 6: Al Duhail vs Al Shamal (5.15pm); Al Arabi vs Al Sailiya (8pm)

May 7: Qatar SC vs Al Waab (5.15pm); Umm Salal vs Al Bidda (8pm)

May 8: Al Gharafa vs Al Ahli (5.15pm)

May 9: Al Sadd vs Al Markhiya (5.15pm); Al Wakrah vs Muaither (8pm); Al Rayyan vs Al Khor (8pm).

