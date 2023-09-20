Kerala News LIVE: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today; Yellow Alert In 4 Districts

The second Vande Bharat train allotted to Kerala has reached the capital. The train reached Kochuveli railway station at 4.30 am today. After the trial run, the inaugural service of the second Vande Bharat train will start from Kasaragod on Sunday (Sep 24). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat services on variroutes in the country through video conferencing.

The service will be from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha. The train will leave Kasaragod at 7 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3:05 pm. The return journey will commence from Thiruvananthapuram at 4:05 pm and reach Kasaragod at 11:55 pm.

Apart from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, there will be stops at Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam South, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode and Kannur stations.

8.00 AM: Police jeep catches fire in Thiruvananthapuram

A police jeep caught fire in Vellayambalam junction on Wednesday evening. However, there were no injuries reported.

The jeep involved in the incident was assigned to State Special Branch Deputy Commandant Sujith.

7.55 AM:

IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there is a possibility of heavy isolated rain in the state today. Low pressure is located over the North-West Bay of Bengal near the West Bengal-Odisha coast and is likely to move over Jharkhand. IMD

has said that there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places for four more days due to the prevailing cyclone over Kutch.

A yellow alert has been sounded in the Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.