Linkedin Post Causes Uproar: Man Compares Future Wife With B2B Sales, Gets Brutally Trolled, 'Worst Thing Ever Seen'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "“I proposed to my girlfriend this weekend. Here's what it taught me about B2B sales,” starts Bryan Shankman's LinkedIn post. The sales guy attached a photograph of him proposing to his girlfriend: sea beach, bent knee, diamond ring et al. However, Shankman's intention to mix sales with a deeply-personal moment has not gone well with netizens. Here's how they have reacted Read: Google layoffs: Sacked employee posts ordeal on Linkedin - 'longest 5 minutes in my life'“Am sure your soon to be wife is super pleased that you treated her like a sales prospect. Good luck,” wrote one user on LinkedIn.“We will discuss this during our QBR at the end of Q2,” replied Shankman.“These are the types of posts that make me want to delete LinkedIn forever and never experience this level of cringe ever again,” wrote another user.“I'm sorry but this awkward. Relating your wife to a sale? hmm. LinkedIn is becoming increasingly invaluable. friendly reminder this is not facebook,” came from another Read: Ex-Google, Amazon recruiters ask job seekers not to use LinkedIn's 'open to work' badge“I try to reserve judgement here, but proposing to a future wife, IMHO (in my honest opinion) has nothing to do with Sales. How does your future spouse feel about being a 'closed deal'. I know what my other half would say,” posted another user.“Yeah this might be the worst thing I've ever seen,” declared one user Read: 'Made friends as consultant, now 'vibing' as head: Internet in splits over LinkedIn profile with 'perfect explanations'“Well, folks, we had a good run, but I think LinkedIn is over now. We all lost. This guy won,” came from one user while another said,“Lol pathetic. How is this remotely worth posting on LinkedIn? This is just about the most egregious example of virtue signaling I have ever seen.”What does the LinkedIn post say?As per Shankman, proposing to his girlfriend taught him that each stage, from selecting the right partner to demonstrating value and negotiating terms, mirrors the sales cycle. Successful proposal, like sealing a deal, requires understanding value, addressing doubts and continuous effort post-commitment to maintain the relationship.“Follow for more tips,” Shankman concluded.

MENAFN01052024007365015876ID1108161081