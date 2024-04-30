Cflo Showcases Sustainable Mineral Beneficiation Solutions At Miningworld Russia 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 27 April 2024: CFlo successfully participated in MiningWorld Russia 2024, the industry's leading trade show for mining and mineral extraction, which took place from April 23rd to 25th in Moscow. This renowned event provided a valuable platform to connect with key decision-makers in the Russian mining sector. As a turnkey service provider specializing in bespoke and modular sand processing, mineral beneficiation, and waste recycling projects, CFlo presented solutions that promote resource conservation and highlighted its commitment to sustainable mining practices.



The event was the largest in its history, attracting over 540 domestic and international companies showcasing cutting-edge mining equipment and technologies. CFlo representatives networked with Russian mining companies, mineral processors, and wholesalers seeking innovative solutions for their operations.



"MiningWorld Russia 2024 provided an excellent platform to connect with key decision-makers having some interesting opportunities for us in the Russian mining sector," said Mayank Arora, Associate Director at CDE Asia Limited. "We received significant interest in our sustainable mineral beneficiation solutions, and we were impressed by the level of innovation on display throughout the event. We look forward to building strong relationships within the Russian mining industry and contributing to its future success."



CFlo's participation in MiningWorld Russia 2024 demonstrates its commitment to providing sustainable and efficient mineral processing solutions for the benefit of the Russian mining industry. Read more information about our story please visit us : .



