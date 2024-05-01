SCCI delegation visits the Mango and Tropical Fruits Festival in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, April 29, 2024

A delegation from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has participated in the 20th Mango and Tropical Fruits Festival 2024 in Sabya Governorate, Saudi Arabia.

Representing the chamber was the Organizing Committee of the Khorfakkan Mango Festival. This marks the first international participation for UAE farmers, joining over 60 farmers from various regions.

The move comes as part of the SCCI’s commitment to exchanging expertise and adopting best practices in organising festivals, thereby boosting its support for specialized agricultural events in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Led by Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Center Khorfakkan, the delegation included several members from the organizing committee of Khorfakkan Mango Festival.

During the festival, the Sharjah delegation held a business meeting with Ahmed Hassan Al Sahli, Vice Chairman of the Jazan Chamber of Commerce. The discussion touched on the role of chambers of commerce in enhancing events that stimulate trade and tourism.

The SCCI delegation also shed light on various festivals and exhibitions hosted across the cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, including Al Dhaid Date Festival, “Al Maleh and Fishing Festival” in Dibba Al Hisn, and the Mango Festival in Khorfakkan.

The delegation was breifed about the participation of Emirati farmers, who showcased the finest varieties of mangoes, dates, citrus, and other fruits.

Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri stressed that the visit provided a crucial platform for dialogue with experts and organizers of the Mango and Tropical Fruits Festival 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

He discussed with the Saudi counterpart cooperation and explored opportunities for joint work to enhance the role of festivals specializing in mangoes and dates in supporting and developing the cultivation of these products to strengthen the food security system.

Al Mansouri commended the display of top-quality mango varieties by Emirati participants at the event.







