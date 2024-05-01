KAZO Expands Retail Footprint With Grand Opening Of New Store At DLF Mall Of India, Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 30, 2024: KAZO Fashion Pvt. Ltd., the iconic fashion brand celebrated for its versatile designs and unparalleled quality, proudly unveils its latest store at DLF Mall of India, Noida, situated on the first floor. This grand opening not only signifies a new chapter but also adds another remarkable milestone to KAZO\'s commitment to delivering cutting-edge fashion to its discerning clientele.



The new KAZO outlet, spanning an impressive 900 sq. ft., stands out in both design and sustainability, distinguishing itself within the retail landscape. Reflecting KAZO\'s dedication to circularity, the store\'s design integrates movable store fixtures and infrastructure, aligning with its commitment to minimizing resource consumption. Moreover, the store features dedicated spaces for Details by KAZO, alongside walls adorned with the captivating KAZO x Disney and Barbie x KAZO collections.



Speaking on the store\'s inauguration, Mr. Deepak Aggarwal, CEO & Founder of KAZO, expressed, \"We are thrilled to introduce our newest retail outlet in Noida, presenting cutting-edge fashion to our valued customers. This launch underscores our steadfast dedication to uniting fashion with our target audience through an unparalleled offline shopping experience. With this expansion, we are devoted to elevating our reach and availability for our discerning customers, aiming to set trends anew.\"



Siddhant Aggarwal, Director of Operations at KAZO, said, \"We are excited about the unveiling of our latest store at the prestigious DLF Mall of India. This strategic selection underscores our dedication to situating KAZO in vibrant, high-traffic locales that resonate with our fashion-savvy audience. The DLF Mall of India not only ensures outstanding visibility but also draws a diverse array of trendsetters, presenting an ideal stage to debut our latest collections and interact with our esteemed customers.\"



The KAZO store at DLF Mall of India in Noida features the Spring-Summer 2024 collection, blending elegant fabrics with casual chic styles suitable for various occasions. Customers can expect contemporary fits, trendy silhouettes, and enchanting elements, ensuring they remain fashion-forward and in tune with current trends.



In April, KAZO opened a store on the second floor of CP67 Mall, Mohali, further strengthening its presence in the north region alongside the DLF Mall of India store. This strategic move aligns with KAZO\'s expansion goals, emphasizing brand visibility, loyalty, and sales growth. KAZO now boasts a network of 65+ exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and a presence in over 120 shop-in-shop counters across the nation. Additionally, KAZO provides a seamless online shopping experience through its website, mobile app, and multi-channel platforms.





About KAZO:



KAZO is a prominent women\'s fashion brand that embodies the essence of the modern trendsetting woman through its impeccable designs. The brand represents a fusion of style and sophistication, offering an extensive array of attire and accessories, including Tops, Dresses, Outerwear, Bottom-wear, Co-Ord sets, Jumpsuits, Bags, Accessories, and Fragrances. KAZO seamlessly blends dynamic trends with premium occasion wear, resulting in a collection that reflects individuality, energy, and a vibrant persona. Founded by Deepak Aggarwal on 07.07.07 in Delhi, India, KAZO redefines fast fashion by infusing it with a conscious and practical approach, all while remaining affordable to a diverse range of customers.

