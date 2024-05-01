United Arab Emirates dominates imports of Japan's oil in March

(MENAFN) Data from the Natural Resources and Energy Agency of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry revealed that Japan's oil imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) constituted a significant portion of its total imports during March. Specifically, Japan imported 32.77 million barrels of oil from the UAE, accounting for 44.1 percent of its total oil imports for the month.



In March, Japan's total oil imports amounted to 74.39 million barrels, with Arab oil comprising the majority at 94.7 percent. This equates to 70.45 million barrels sourced from various Arab countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman. Among these nations, the UAE emerged as a primary supplier of oil to Japan, underscoring the importance of their bilateral trade relationship in the energy sector.



These figures highlight the significant role played by the UAE in fulfilling Japan's energy needs, further solidifying the UAE's position as a key player in the global oil market. The robust trade ties between the two countries contribute to the stability and security of Japan's energy supply while providing the UAE with a reliable market for its oil exports.

