Battle Royale: how king became on election in India

(MENAFN) Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar, scion of a venerable 500-year-old royal lineage, has emerged as an unexpected political contender in India's parliamentary election in Mysuru, Karnataka. Representing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yaduveer's candidacy has captured the imagination of voters, particularly in rural areas, where his regal demeanor garners admiration and intrigue.



At 32 years old, Yaduveer defies traditional expectations by venturing into the realm of politics after pursuing studies in English and Economics at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, USA. Despite his royal lineage, Yaduveer espouses principles of equality and democracy, emphasizing the constitutional rights that unite all citizens irrespective of social status.



The rarity of royal appearances in public adds to Yaduveer's allure, with rural voters expressing excitement and admiration during his campaign roadshows. For first-time voters like Chandrakanth, Yaduveer's presence symbolizes a unique opportunity to engage with the historical legacy of Mysuru's royal family and exercise their democratic rights.



The sentiment of reverence towards the royal lineage is palpable among older generations, such as Madegowda, a farmer who fondly recalls witnessing the durbar (court) of Yaduveer's predecessor in the early 1970s. Reflecting on the historical significance of the royal family, Madegowda believes Yaduveer should have been elected unopposed, underscoring the deep-seated respect and admiration for the Wodeyar dynasty.



Yaduveer himself acknowledges the overwhelming response from the public, as crowds cheer and chant "Maharaja, Maharaj" during his campaign roadshows. His foray into politics represents a convergence of tradition and modernity, highlighting the enduring fascination with India's rich cultural heritage amidst the dynamic landscape of contemporary politics.

