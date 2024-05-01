Netzah Yehuda: The Israeli Military Unit The US May Sanction

The IDF conducted an investigation and discharged two junior officers from the unit, but no legal action was taken. This is just one episode in a list of human rights violations allegedly perpetrated by members of Netzah Yehuda on Palestinian civilians that have come under investigation by the US government.

Netzah Yehuda, formerly Nahal Haredi , was created in 1999 as an all-male combat unit with the specific goal of enlisting young Jews who had dropped out of ultra-Orthodox Jewish religious schools. Since the establishment of the State of Israel in May 1948, fixed-term military service has been compulsory for all Jewish Israelis. But the ultra-Orthodox – or Haredi – community has been traditionally exempted from conscription.

Netzah Yehuda aims to integrate young Haredim within the ranks of the IDF. By enlisting in this unit they are able to adhere to their strict religious beliefs, one of which involves avoiding interaction with women – who are also required to serve in the military. Netzah Yehuda's recruits come largely from underprivileged, impoverished and marginalized backgrounds.

A significant group among the Netzah Yehuda is the so-called “hilltop youth.” These are second-generation settlers who were born and raised in the illegal outposts scattered across the occupied Palestinian territories. They consider Judea and Samaria on the West Bank their home, rather than Israel proper.

Former prime minister Ariel Sharon oversaw the exit of Israeli forces from Gaza in July 2005. This was accompanied by the dismantling of Israeli settlers' communities living in the strip. Since then the number of settlers living illegally on the West Bank has risen to more than 700,000. Hilltop youth have been implicated in numerous reports of violence and aggression against Palestinians there.

One notorious aspect of this has become known as the “price-tag policy.” Also called arvut hadadit (or“mutual responsibility”), it is designed to deter the Israeli government from curbing settlement expansion or forcing settlers to leave their unauthorized outposts in the occupied territories. Young and ideologically motivated settlers exact a“price” for what they consider to be a betrayal by attacking Palestinians and vandalizing their homes or holy sites.

The shared ideology and experience of alienation from broader Israeli society tends to foster cohesion within Netzah Yehuda combat unit. This, in turn, leads to the soldiers seeing themselves as separate from the broader IDF ethos .

Netzah Yehuda's motto is: v'haya machanecha kadosh (and your camp shall be holy). This is a quotation from the Torah, which is taken literally by battalion soldiers to mean – as one commander told the Hebrew Maariv newspaper in 2017 – that they are on a“holy mission.”

This contributes to a culture that encourages unrestrained violence against non-Jewish populations in the West Bank.

US sanctions would mean a ban on transferring US weapons or giving military assistance to Netzah Yehuda specifically. It would not necessarily contradict the US president's often-stated“ironclad commitment” to Israeli security.

The announcement that the White House was considering the move came a day after the US Congress approved US$26 billion in military aid for Israel.