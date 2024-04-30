May Events Lineup At DWTC Set To Bring Thousands Of Exhibitors And Visitors To The City

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Highlights of this month include Arabian Travel Market, Seamless Middle East, Crypto Expo, Dubai Esports and Games Festival, Jewellery & Bride Arabia, World Art Dubai, The Baby Expo and more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 April 2024: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), today unveiled May events calendar featuring a diverse range of more than 20 conferences and exhibitions spanning key industry sectors including healthcare, entertainment, technology, travel and tourism, art, energy, finance, aviation and more.

The May lineup reaffirms DWTC's position as a leading global destination for business engagement and networking, and further contributes to Dubai's position as a catalyst for global business and a destination of choice for the world's leading conferences and events.

The Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology Congress (APSC): 30 April - 5 May

The Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology Congress (APSC) 2024 is now live and will continue until 5 May. The conference attracts cardiologists from around the world to share knowledge, latest best practices in heart health and network with international peers. The congress explores leading advancements in cardiac care, education, research, and public health initiatives in consideration of the future of cardiac treatment.

Dubai Esports and Games Festival - Game Expo: 1 – 5 May

The Game Expo is a showcase of the city's vibrant gaming culture, offering enthusiasts of every age and gaming preference an immersive and competitive experience. Here they can delve into the latest game releases, indulge in retro gaming, enhance their gaming setup, explore a diverse array of zones, and embody characters at cosplay competitions. The event is a chance to witness top gaming professionals in action as they compete live at Play Beyond on 4-5 May. Additionally, those interested to explore the future of gaming can visit the Dubai GameExpo Summit during the first few days of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival, on 1-2 May. The Summit will include over 100 international industry speakers in a series of talks, panels and seminars.

World Art Dubai: 2 – 5 May

Returning for its milestone 10th edition in 2024, World Art Dubai offers a deeply enriching experience for art enthusiasts worldwide. Positioned as a convergence point for global artistry, this four-day event showcases an extensive array of unique pieces, catering to collectors, investors, and the general public. Anticipated to feature over 4,000 artworks from more than 300 esteemed galleries, and solo artists representing 60+ countries, the fair promises a diverse selection for every artistic taste. Complementing the exhibitions are live art performances, interactive workshops, and engaging talks. Highlights include Urban Art DXB, presenting live graffiti, dance battles, skateboard customisation, and makeup artistry, alongside recognitions such as the Emerging Artists and Artist in Residence awards, and activities like the Nikon Kids Photo Club, among others.

Arabian Travel Market (ATM): 6 – 9 May

Flagship event, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) returns in 2024 with the theme 'Transforming travel through entrepreneurship'. As the leading global event for the Middle East's inbound and outbound travel industry, ATM connects products, destinations, buyers, and trade visitors, fostering business opportunities over four dynamic days. It's a hub for networking, negotiations, and transactions, driving investment and growth in regional tourism. ATM also offers insights into the future of travel, featuring expert commentary from leaders across various sectors and markets. Delegates can engage with top speakers, gaining valuable perspectives on the industry's evolution.

GoTech Gas and Oil Technology Showcase & Conference (GOTECH) 2024: 7 – 9 May

The upcoming fifth edition of the Gas & Oil Technology Showcase and Conference (GOTECH) serves as a meeting point for decision-makers, government officials, industry professionals from national and international oil companies, academia, operating firms, contractors, R&D centres, and manufacturers. This event aims to foster idea exchange and enhance awareness of evolving trends within the oil and gas sector.

PrecisionMed Exhibition & Summit (PMES) Co-located with EMERGE: 8 – 9 May

The PrecisionMed Exhibition & Summit (PMES) returns to host more than 7,000 healthcare experts. Co-located with EMERGE 2050, PMES offers a platform for attendees to engage in business and networking opportunities with leading figures in the personalised healthcare sector, including knowledge and opinion leaders, international scientists, and influential healthcare figures.

Jewellery & Bride Arabia (JBA): 10 – 13 May

Jewellery & Bride Arabia (JBA), Dubai's premier jewellery exhibition, will spotlight esteemed local and global jewellery brands. As the city's exclusive luxurious platform for jewellery, it's a must-visit for jewellery collectors, enthusiasts and brides-to-be. JBA 2024 is a chance to link brands with local and international buyers, with the event featuring special sales and discounts on exquisite jewellery.

Airport Show & Global Airport Leaders Forum: 14 – 16 May

The event, spanning three days, combines The Airport Show with three co-located events: ATC Forum, Global Airport Leaders Forum, and Airport Security. For its 23rd year, The Airport Show gathers leading airport suppliers, aviation leaders, and regional decision-makers to showcase innovations under the theme 'Sustainability and Innovation'. Highlights include the sustainability zone 'e-Apron' featuring electric/hybrid ground support equipment, and the 11th Global Airport Leaders Forum focusing on 'Leading sustainable collaborative aviation growth'. The Show offers unmatched business opportunities across all industry verticals, supported by the exclusive Business Connect Programme for networking.

Critical Communications World 2024: 14 – 16 May

For over two decades, Critical Communications World (CCW) has been uniting mission-critical and business-critical end users with manufacturers and suppliers. CCW serves as a global networking hub, showcasing the latest technology and facilitating new business relationships. This year's conference theme, 'Securing society and industry: Connection is the Lifeline,' emphasises the importance of resilient critical communications. International leaders will discuss crucial developments, challenges, and emerging technologies like 5G and AI. In the 2024 edition, a fully supported meeting tool will allow visitors to communicate with exhibitors before, during, and after the event, optimising the on-site experience and arranging meetings efficiently.

Paper Arabia: 14 – 16 May

Celebrating its 12th edition in 2024, Paper Arabia remains the Middle East's premier paper industry event, uniting professionals from the paper, tissue, and sustainable packaging sectors. Following a successful relaunch last year, Paper Arabia aims for even greater impact in 2024, with over 120 experts set to share insights at the event. With significant investments in the Middle East paper industry, estimated at over US$1.6 billion in the past two years alone, the region now ranks among the world's fastest-growing paper markets. In addition to its core offerings, Paper Arabia features three sub-events: Folding Carton ME, Corrugated ME, and Non-Woven ME.

Seamless Middle East: 14 – 16 May

Seamless Middle East brings together dynamic sectors such as e-commerce, payments, fintech, and retail, uniting entrepreneurs and innovators to shape the future. With nine core threads and 800+ exhibitors, the event offers a networking lounge, a guest buyer programme and a networking app. For the 2024 edition, the conference will feature over 800 speakers discussing market trends and technologies.

Acres Real Estate Exhibition: 16 – 19 May

The Acres Real Estate Exhibition is a premier event spotlighting top projects and emerging trends in the property market. This gathering fosters connections with potential investors from around the world and facilitates the exchange of experiences, offering a rich agenda of market talks, workshops, seminars, and panel discussions led by industry leaders.

Decobuild: 16 – 19 May

Decobuild, the UAE's largest exhibition in decorations, interior design, and building materials, showcases the immense potential of these markets. It facilitates partnerships, offers a wide range of consulting and engineering firms, and presents the latest innovations. Exhibitors cover the entire supply chain, showcasing products and solutions for various projects. Over four days, Decobuild will offer supplier sourcing opportunities, networking, and insights into the sector's future through seminars and workshops.

Crypto Expo: 20 – 21 May

Crypto Expo brings together leading investors and industry experts in the cryptocurrency field, fostering exploration of new business opportunities. Attendees have the chance to network with top cryptocurrency businesses for trading and investment purposes, while also gaining valuable insights into the cryptocurrency industry, Altcoins, Blockchain, and Consensus.

International Apparel & Textile Fair (IATF): 20 – 22 May

IATF, the UAE's premier fashion platform, connects global exhibitors with MENA buyers and designers. Now in its 16th edition, the event provides a professional networking atmosphere and attracts exhibitors from manufacturing hubs worldwide. It's a must-attend for industry professionals, with around 2,500 exhibitors expected.

CABSAT Middle East / Satellite Middle East: 21 – 23 May

CABSAT is the leading event for the global media, entertainment, and satellite technology industry in the MEASA region, which is projected to grow at 9.41% annually. The event features presentations, panel sessions, workshops, and product demonstrations focused on driving thought leadership, innovation, and diversity within the media and entertainment community.

Integrate: 21 – 23 May

Integrate Middle East stands as the top forum and sourcing platform for the global professional AV & Media Technology community, linking technology leaders with buyers seeking integrated solutions in Education, Media, Entertainment, Hospitality, Retail, and Communication sectors.

The 27th International Tug & Salvage Convention, Exhibition & Awards: 21 – 23 May

The International Tug and Salvage Convention, Exhibition & Awards is a global biannual event for the tug, towage, and salvage sectors, covering all aspects of safe, sustainable, and successful operations. Attracting over 9,000 delegates and 1,250 exhibitors from 60+ countries, the event features a diverse partner and social program, and a renowned comprehensive conference program.

The Baby Expo: 24 – 25 May

The Baby Expo 2024 features 150+ exhibitors from 30+ countries showcasing the latest in mother, baby, and early years products. With an expected attendance of over 10,000 visitors, including parents and industry leaders, the Baby Expo offers access to top products, expert education, and celebrity insights on parenting and business success.

IFCC Worldlab 2024: 26 – 30 May

The Annual International Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine will join forces with the 17th Congress of Arab Federation of Clinical Biology, the 10th Saudi Society for Clinical Chemistry Annual Meeting, and the 8th UAEGDA International Genetic Disorders Conference, collectively known as“IFCC-WORLDLAB 2024”. This marks the inaugural WorldLab event in the Middle East, bringing together global experts in Dubai. Expect a diverse scientific programme covering clinical laboratory medicine and in vitro diagnostics through lectures, symposia, advancements in clinical practice and science, and more.

AWS MENA Summit 2024: 29 May

AWS Global Summit unites the cloud-computing community for networking, collaboration, and learning about Amazon Web Services. These services span various sectors, offering computing power, database storage, and content delivery functionalities. They empower organisations to develop advanced applications with enhanced flexibility, scalability, and reliability.