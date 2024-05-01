Saudi Energy Minister Emphasizes Fair Approach To Addressing Climate Change Challenge

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said thatthere is some hypocrisy in the discourse regarding the distributionof responsibilities related to climate change, Azernews reports, citing the Saudi Gazette.

“The real problem lies in the interpretation of the ParisAgreement and in how to deal with climate change fairly andequitably among its member countries,” he said.

The minister said this while speaking at a dialogue sessiontitled“Security and Future of Energy and Sustainable Development”on the sidelines of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the IslamicDevelopment Bank Group (IsDB).

Prince Abdulaziz considered that the discussion on climatechange had become more realistic at the COP27 summit. He stressedthat governments have a moral responsibility to provide theelements of growth for future generations.

The Golden Jubilee Celebration of IsDB commemorated 50 years offostering sustainable socio-economic development in its membernations and Muslim communities in non-member nations. Thecelebration was held on April 28 on the sidelines of the four-dayAnnual Meetings of the group's Board of Governors, which willconclude on Tuesday. The annual meeting, under the patronage ofCustodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, is themed“Cherishing our past, charting our future: originality, solidarity,and prosperity.”