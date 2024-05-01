Official declares LPG supply from Iran can fulfill Africa's gas demands

(MENAFN) Amirhoushang Karami, the acting head of international affairs at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), highlighted Iran's potential as the third-largest producer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) globally and its capability to export LPG to African countries. Speaking at a specialized energy panel during the 2nd edition of the International Iran-Africa Economic Conference in Tehran, Karami noted that China, India, and Japan are major consumers of LPG, while several African countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, and South Africa, are significant importers of the product.



Karami identified high prices and a lack of standard piers as key factors contributing to the low levels of LPG consumption in African nations. He emphasized Iran's increasing LPG production, which has risen from 5 million tons two years ago to seven million tons in 2023.



Another speaker at the panel, Bijan Chegini, the manager of production at the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), highlighted urea fertilizer as Iran's primary petrochemical product exported to African countries. Chegini noted that NPC annually exports USD350 million worth of urea fertilizer to Africa, adding that the export of catalysts presents a significant opportunity to strengthen ties between Iran and African petrochemical industries.



Reza Noshadi, the managing director of the Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC), emphasized Iran's position as the holder of the world's second-largest natural gas reserves and its potential as a reliable supplier of natural gas over the coming decades. Noshadi projected a significant increase in natural gas consumption, estimating a rise of 22 to 26 percent by 2040, underscoring Iran's role as a potential source of sustainable gas supply in the future. These insights underscore Iran's strategic importance in meeting global energy demands and fostering economic partnerships with African nations in the energy sector.

