               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fire At Russia's Ryazan Oil Refinery After Overnight Drone Attack


5/1/2024 3:07:06 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Wednesday, a number of drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery that went ablaze after at least two explosions.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.

"Drones attacked the Ryazan Refinery. A fire started there. According to eyewitnesses, the attack happened around three o'clock in the morning. Witnesses report that a rumble was heard, and then two explosions took place," the report says.

Read also: Drones attack oil refinery , military airfield in Russia's Kuban region - media

According to the publication, emergency services scrambled to the scene to put out the blaze.

The opposition's Astra Telegram channel posted a number of photos and videos taken from local social media.

According to experts, Ukraine is depleting Russia's oil refining capabilities, which undermines exports and causes fuel price hikes on their domestic market.

MENAFN01052024000193011044ID1108160147


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search