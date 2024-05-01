Fire At Russia's Ryazan Oil Refinery After Overnight Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Wednesday, a number of drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery that went ablaze after at least two explosions.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.

"Drones attacked the Ryazan Refinery. A fire started there. According to eyewitnesses, the attack happened around three o'clock in the morning. Witnesses report that a rumble was heard, and then two explosions took place," the report says.

According to the publication, emergency services scrambled to the scene to put out the blaze.

The opposition's Astra Telegram channel posted a number of photos and videos taken from local social media.

According to experts, Ukraine is depleting Russia's oil refining capabilities, which undermines exports and causes fuel price hikes on their domestic market.