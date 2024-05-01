Beer Brand Hires The Academy

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - London Pride, the beer brand from brewer Fuller's, part of the global Asahi Group, has hired The Academy to support its sponsorship of Premiership Rugby.



London Pride is the official beer of Premiership Rugby, and the agency has been tasked with developing an earned media campaign to support the brand's“Support with Pride” platform, focusing on Premiership Rugby's final weekend in June.



Asahi Group UK local brands director Andy Box said:“Fuller's London Pride has a long standing association with English rugby and the Premiership Rugby Final is one of the most important moments in the calendar. It's a big opportunity for us to celebrate the game and connect with the fans and The Academy were the perfect partner to help us do this.”



Academy CEO and co-founder Mitch Kaye added:“2024 is a massive year for sport, which was part of our motivation to launch a dedicated sports offering at The Academy. This is a big win and an opportunity to help a brilliant brand make the most of their opportunity within elite rugby.”



Last month, The Academy announced that it had launched two new dedicated divisions focused on sports and entertainment; Fuller's London Pride will be led by The Academy's new head of sport, Sam Beecham.



The agency also recently added Tinder to its client portfolio after winning the UK PR account.

