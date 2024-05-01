Private Healthcare Group Appoints WE Communications

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - WE Communications has won the PR and digital communications brief for Schoen Clinic UK Group, a provider of specialised private healthcare for mental health conditions and eating disorders, after a competitive pitch.



The agency is tasked with helping Schoen Clinic UK Group – part of the Schoen Clinic Group, the largest family-owned company in the German hospital sector – to promote its multidisciplinary approach and expertise in supporting adult and paediatric patients. WE's remit includes content development, media engagement and digital marketing.



Schoen Clinic UK Group marketing director Laura Penn said:“We are excited to partner with WE Communications, an agency that understands our business and shares our ethos, as we continue to grow our footprint in the mental healthcare space in the UK. WE's strong healthcare sector knowledge and integrated digital capabilities made them an obvious choice to partner with for our exciting next chapter.”



The account will be led by Niamh Griffin, director of health at WE Communications. The agency's head of health, Ben Fisher, said:“Schoen Clinic UK Group joins a growing list of WE healthcare clients driving positive outcomes and impact for people in the UK. The team is excited to join Schoen Clinic UK Group as they seek to improve people's lives and help them access their specialised treatments across the country.”



Schoen Clinic UK is the latest addition to WE's global health portfolio, which includes 12 of the world's leading 25 bio and pharma companies.

MENAFN01052024000219011063ID1108161053