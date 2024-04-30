Al Masaood Announces Exclusive Distributorship for Chinese brand Dongfeng’s Light Duty Vehicles and Heavy-Duty Trucks In UAE

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment (CV&E), part of renowned business conglomerate Al Masaood Group, announced that it has secured exclusive distributorship rights for Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles under Dongfeng Automobile Corporation – one of China’s premier automotive manufacturers. This partnership marks a significant expansion in Al Masaood's portfolio, introducing a comprehensive range of Dongfeng's commercial vehicles, including heavy, light, and medium-duty trucks, to the UAE's market. The collaboration was unveiled at an exciting launch event at the Dubai Autodrome, earlier today.

The partnership also extends to the exclusive distributorship of Dongfeng’s DFAC (Dongfeng Automobiles Company Ltd.) – which include light duty model ranges, cementing Al Masaood's position as one of the leading distributors of DFAC light duty trucks, vans and pick up vehicles in the UAE.

Chinese brands have been making significant inroads into the global trucking industry, known for their innovation, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. In the Middle East, particularly, these vehicles have gained popularity for their adaptability to the region's challenging environments and their alignment with the diverse needs of the market. This partnership with Dongfeng positions Al Masaood at the forefront of this shift, offering cutting-edge solutions from one of China's leading automotive companies.

The introduction of seven new truck models, including two advanced electric vehicles (EVs), marks an expansion for Al Masaood from solely heavy-duty to a more inclusive range that encompasses light and medium-duty trucks. This broadened offering is set to provide small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and existing clientele with a wider array of vehicles. The versatility and efficiency of these trucks, particularly the electric models, reflect a significant step towards sustainable transportation solutions, aligning with the UAE's vision for a greener future.

Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, “Entering into this partnership with premier Chinese brand, Dongfeng, is an extremely exciting and important milestone for us at Al Masaood. It marks a fusion of our extensive history and expertise in the industrial sector with Dongfeng’s innovative approach to heavy and light duty trucks. Through this cooperation, we hope to offer our customers in the region products and solutions of the highest quality and value in order to further their operations and the logistics industry."

Mohammad El Zeftawi, General Manager of Al Masaood CV&E said: “The introduction of light and medium-duty vehicles to CV&E’s portfolio in addition to heavy-duty ones, as well as some electric trucks will be excellent options for clients ranging from large corporations to emerging SMEs. The launch event was a huge success, and we are thrilled to have shared this launch with our partners and guests. With Dongfeng's expertise and Al Masaood's long-standing experience, we look forward to driving progress together."

Dongfeng Automobile Corporation manufactures high-quality commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, new-energy vehicles, engines, auto parts, and components. The collaboration gives Al Masaood access to Dongfeng's expertise in vehicle technology, innovative solutions, and ongoing support services.

Gong Renjun, Regional Director at Dongfeng Automobile Company said: "Partnering with Al Masaood to bring our innovative and high-quality commercial vehicles to the UAE market is a substantial opportunity for Dongfeng Automobile Corporation. Our expertise in vehicle technology and commitment to quality, combined with Al Masaood's long-standing experience and best-in-class services, will allow us to offer tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of customers in the UAE."

This strategic alliance between Al Masaood and Dongfeng can be expected to increase efficiency, reliability, and sustainability for business, while highlighting the growing influence of Chinese brands in shaping the future of transportation in the Middle East.





