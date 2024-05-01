Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Expand Investment Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the expansion of investmentcooperation, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“As part of our working visit to Uzbekistan, we held a meetingwith Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, andTrade of Uzbekistan, where we discussed the following agenda itemsof our bilateral economic partnership:

- Exploring new opportunities to enhance cooperation amongbusiness-people;

- Implementing the Roadmap for expanding economic, trade, andinvestment cooperation;

- Prospects for joint activities in the energy sector,” Jabbarovsaid.