Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Expand Investment Cooperation

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the expansion of investmentcooperation, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Azernews reports.
“As part of our working visit to Uzbekistan, we held a meetingwith Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, andTrade of Uzbekistan, where we discussed the following agenda itemsof our bilateral economic partnership:
- Exploring new opportunities to enhance cooperation amongbusiness-people;
- Implementing the Roadmap for expanding economic, trade, andinvestment cooperation;
- Prospects for joint activities in the energy sector,” Jabbarovsaid.
