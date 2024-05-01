Indian chess genius to defy Chinese grandmaster for world title

(MENAFN) In a landmark achievement for Indian chess, Dommaraju Gukesh emerged triumphant at the FIDE candidates chess tournament in Toronto, clinching victory and securing his place in the annals of chess history. The 17-year-old grandmaster etched his name in the record books as the youngest ever winner of the prestigious tournament, a feat that has catapulted him onto the global stage.



Gukesh's path to glory culminated in a tense final round showdown against American Hikaru Nakamura, where a hard-fought draw sealed his destiny as the tournament champion. The nearly three-week-long competition bore witness to Gukesh's exceptional skill and determination, paving the way for an unprecedented opportunity on the world stage.



With his victory comes the daunting prospect of facing off against reigning world champion Ding Liren of China. A formidable opponent in his own right, Ding's stellar record and formidable reputation cast a formidable shadow over Gukesh's aspirations. However, the young prodigy remains undaunted, poised to script history as the youngest world champion if he prevails against the Chinese grandmaster.



The anticipation and excitement surrounding Gukesh's journey have not gone unnoticed on the global stage. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express the nation's pride in Gukesh's remarkable achievement, hailing his stellar performance as an inspiration to millions. Anurag Thakur, India's youth affairs and sports minister, echoed these sentiments, lauding Gukesh for reclaiming India's esteemed position in the world of chess.



Celebrity endorsement further underscores the significance of Gukesh's triumph, with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar pledging his unwavering support to the young prodigy. As Gukesh embarks on the next chapter of his journey, the eyes of the world are firmly fixed on the budding chess virtuoso, eager to witness history in the making as he vies for the coveted title of world champion against Ding Liren.

