Zarqa Exports Top JD31M In April

Zarqa, May 1 (Petra) - Chairman of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC), Hussein Shreim, revealed that commercial exports (re-exports) from Zarqa totaled JD31.987 million in April 2024.In a press statement on Wednesday, Shreim highlighted that automobiles constituted the bulk of Zarqa's commercial exports, alongside construction materials, sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals, food, clothing, jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances, furniture, and stationery.Furthermore, He noted that the ZCC and its office in the Zarqa Free Zone issued 534 certificates of origin, according to the latest statistics.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.