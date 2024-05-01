Former President Trump cautions of possible violence by supporters

(MENAFN) According to reports from CNN, former US President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of violence by his supporters if he does not emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for November. In an interview with "Time" magazine, Trump expressed confidence in his chances of winning, stating, "I think we will win, and if we don't win, as you know, it always depends on the integrity of the elections."



During the interview, conducted in two sessions earlier this month, Trump initially downplayed the likelihood of violence similar to the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol building. This attack, which shook the nation, occurred after Trump had rallied his supporters in Washington following his defeat in the 2020 elections. Trump's initial response to the violence was met with criticism, as he initially hesitated to call upon his supporters to leave the Capitol premises.



While Trump expressed optimism about the prospect of a "great victory" without violence, he became less definitive when pressed further during a subsequent phone interview with the magazine. Instead, he continued to propagate unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 elections, which he alleged had incited the violent mob. Despite his reassurances that a repeat of such events was unlikely, Trump's ambiguous statements have raised concerns about the potential behavior of his supporters in the event of an unfavorable election outcome.

