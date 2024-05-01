European Commission begins Meta investigation for misleading political content

(MENAFN) The European Commission has taken a significant step by announcing the commencement of an investigation into Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for its handling of misleading political content and misinformation. This move comes amidst growing concerns over Meta's perceived failure to adequately address these issues, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming European Parliament elections scheduled from June 6 to 9.



In a statement released on Tuesday, the Commission expressed reservations about Meta's efforts in combating disinformation, citing worries that the company has not taken sufficient measures to ensure a robust fight against deceptive advertising, disinformation campaigns, and coordinated inauthentic behavior within the European Union. The investigation revolves around Meta's compliance, or lack thereof, with the Digital Services Act (DSA), which outlines obligations regarding the mitigation of such digital malpractices.



Specifically, the Commission has raised concerns regarding Meta's handling of political content on its platforms, alleging potential violations of transparency requirements. It is suggested that Meta's algorithmic decisions, particularly those impacting the visibility of political content on Instagram and Facebook, may not align with the transparency standards mandated by the DSA. The Commission suspects that Meta's recommendation systems may have downgraded political content, thereby potentially influencing user engagement and exposure to diverse viewpoints.



The investigation signals a heightened scrutiny of tech giants' responsibilities in regulating content and combating misinformation within the digital sphere. By scrutinizing Meta's actions under the lens of the DSA, the European Commission aims to ensure accountability and adherence to regulatory standards, particularly in safeguarding the integrity of democratic processes such as elections. This development underscores the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding digital platforms and the imperative for greater transparency and responsibility in their operations.

