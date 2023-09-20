Hydrogen Generation Market Size To Attaind 433.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 10.2% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The hydrogen generation market size was valued at USD 165.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 433.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.2%. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the overall market conditions with major takeaways in the global market.

The rising penetration of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power in the energy generation sector as these sources are dependent on weather conditions. Hydrogen is crucial in storing renewable energy. Renewable energy can produce excess electricity that can be transformed into hydrogen through electrolysis. This hydrogen can then be stored and utilized when the renewable energy supply is low. The hydrogen generation market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for hydrogen as an energy storage and grid-balancing solution.

As the world focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change, there is a growing demand for clean energy alternatives. Hydrogen is a promising solution for several industries and offers a cleaner energy source. Besides, most organizations in the manufacturing sector are now transitioning to hydrogen as an energy source to meet ESG objectives.

Governments worldwide are implementing supportive policies and regulations to promote the adoption of hydrogen as an energy carrier. Many countries have announced hydrogen strategies and allocated significant funding for research, development, and deployment of hydrogen technologies. These initiatives include subsidies, tax incentives, and grants to encourage hydrogen production and utilization. Government support provides a favorable environment for the growth of the hydrogen generation market.

Request Sample Report:

Report Snapshot: