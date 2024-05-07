Russian Forces Shell Residential Areas In Downtown Kherson, Damage Houses, Gas Pipeline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled residential areas in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian soldiers have shelled residential neighborhoods in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson. Private houses were hit by debris. Windows, roofs, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Due to the impact of the shells, several houses were completely destroyed," the post said.

No casualties were reported, Prokudin said.

Two police officers wounded while clearing mines in Kherson region