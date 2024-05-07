Ukrainian, Bulgarian Pms Discuss Ukraine's Air Defense And Artillery Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Bulgarian counterpart Dimitar Glavchev have discussed Ukraine's military needs, particularly needs for artillery, shells and air defense.

Shmyhal reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

The two also discussed the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"Bulgaria's voice is important to us. We are also counting on the participation of Bulgarian businesses in the [Ukraine] Recovery Conference in Berlin," Shmyhal said.

Bulgaria sends 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Shmyhal thanked Glavchev for his personal efforts to support Ukraine.

He also expressed gratitude to Bulgaria for supporting Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO. According to Shmyhal, he received assurances from Glavchev that Bulgaria would continue to help Ukraine.